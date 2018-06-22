The Latest: Trump Jr. urges Republicans to unseat Tester

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., waves from the stage at the National Rifle Association in Dallas. A dispute between two political families escalated June 19 as Donald Trump Jr. canceled plans to raise money for George P. Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Trump Jr. decided to withdraw from a fundraiser after Jeb Bush criticized the president’s immigration policy, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo