Baria touts party in runoff as Sherman promises fresh course

In this June 20, 2018 photograph, State Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, a U.S. Senate Democratic runoff candidate, sits down at a campaign stop in Jackson, Miss., and speaks about what he must do to win the party's nomination on Tuesday, June 26, to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, in the fall general election. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo