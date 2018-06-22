Food bank, police team up for a fundraiser

The New Hampshire Food Bank and the Concord Police Department are teaming up for a fundraiser to benefit the food pantry.
They will be challenging New Hampshire residents Saturday to fill the trunk of a police cruiser with non-perishable food items at a Market Basket grocery store in Concord. A collection box will also be at the Concord Police Department headquarters.
The fundraiser supports the food bank's sixth annual Nothing Campaign, which raises awareness for the 9 percent of New Hampshire residents who are "food insecure," meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from.
Comments