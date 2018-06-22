NOT REAL NEWS: Obama didn't separate 90,000 migrant families

FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who were taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday, June 20, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that President Barack Obama did not oversee the separation of 90,000 migrant children and their parents at the U.S. border are untrue. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)