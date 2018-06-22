Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor a formidable candidate

FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, speaks during a news conference in Baltimore. During her first weeks in office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Mosby made international headlines when she declared that police would be held accountable for the broken neck of a young, black man whose death in custody set the city ablaze. Over three years later, she failed to get a conviction in the case and Baltimore’s homicide rate has soared so high that it’s America’s deadliest city. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo