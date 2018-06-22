Rep. Pearce calls on state to pay up on court-ordered fees

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce's gubernatorial campaign is demanding the state pay more than $133,000 from a lawsuit settlement before the November election.
The Santa Fe New Mexico reports that attorneys for the Republican's campaign on Thursday said the funds are needed before election day. They warned of legal action if the money isn't received next month.
Pearce sued Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, last year after she said only a fraction of campaign cash he raised while in Congress could be used for the governor's race.
A federal judge sided with Pearce.
The New Mexico Board of Finance rejected a request this week from Oliver for emergency funding to pay for her office's share of the attorney's fees.
The board said it didn't qualify as an emergency.
