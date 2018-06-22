Lawmaker: SC gov running mate rebuked him for backing Warren

A state lawmaker says Gov. Henry McMaster's running mate publicly berated him for appearing at a news conference in support of another candidate.
Rep. Joshua Putnam tells The Associated Press that businesswoman Pamela Evette followed Putnam and his wife down a street in downtown Greenville on June 15.
Gov. Henry McMaster has picked Evette as his running mate in this year's GOP gubernatorial contest. Hours before the altercation, Putnam had appeared at a news conference supporting businessman John Warren, who is challenging McMaster.
Putnam says Evette caught up to the couple, shook her finger at him, and said she and McMaster "will never forget this."
McMaster's campaign didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. McMaster and Evette are on a bus tour around the state ahead of Tuesday's runoff.
Comments