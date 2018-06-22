Senate approves life sentences in drug fatalities

The Rhode Island Senate has approved a bill that would allow life sentences for drug dealers who sell drugs that lead to fatal overdoes.
The measure known as Kristen's Law passed the Senate 25-8 on Thursday.
The Providence Journal reports that Democratic Sen. Frank Lombardi says the possibility of drug dealer getting a life sentence for selling a fatal dose of a controlled substance was needed to combat the opioid crisis.
Opponents feared the bill would excessively punish low-level dealers, who often don't know what is in what they're selling, instead of the higher-level dealers.
Medical professionals had opposed the bill.
The law is named for Kristen Coutu, who died in 2014 of a fentanyl overdose when she thought she was taking heroin.
