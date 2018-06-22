National Politics

Senate approves life sentences in drug fatalities

The Associated Press

June 22, 2018 09:53 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island Senate has approved a bill that would allow life sentences for drug dealers who sell drugs that lead to fatal overdoes.

The measure known as Kristen's Law passed the Senate 25-8 on Thursday.

The Providence Journal reports that Democratic Sen. Frank Lombardi says the possibility of drug dealer getting a life sentence for selling a fatal dose of a controlled substance was needed to combat the opioid crisis.

Opponents feared the bill would excessively punish low-level dealers, who often don't know what is in what they're selling, instead of the higher-level dealers.

Medical professionals had opposed the bill.

The law is named for Kristen Coutu, who died in 2014 of a fentanyl overdose when she thought she was taking heroin.

