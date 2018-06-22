Cuomo says visit to facility with separated kids 'troubling'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) says visiting a New York facility where children separated from their parents at the border have been placed was "troubling."
Cuomo says he visited a facility on Thursday where children ages about 11 to 18 have been placed. He tells TV station NY1 Friday that the children were "in a state of shock." He says they need "serious significant psychological assistance."
Cuomo is not disclosing the name or exact location of the residence he visited.
The Democratic governor is demanding that federal authorities provide information on the estimated 700 immigrant children sent to foster care agencies in New York state after being separated from their parents.
He says that state officials will visit more facilities where children separated from their parents are being held.
Comments