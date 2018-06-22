Deadline looming for Florida's critical election season

Florida's wide open election season is about to be officially under way.
Candidates running for the Legislature and state offices have until noon on Friday to qualify for the 2018 ballot. Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits and there are already 16 candidates running for governor.
All three Cabinet offices will also be on the ballot. There are four candidates running for attorney general and six running for agriculture commissioner. Current Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is running for a full four-year term after he was appointed to the job by Scott.
Twenty state senate seats and all 120 House seats are also up for grabs this year. Several incumbent legislators, however, may get new terms since no one has filed to run against them.
Comments