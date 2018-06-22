Wichita gets serious about fireworks law

Wichita city leaders are promising to levy fines for people who violate the fireworks ordinance — and this year, they say, they mean it.
The Wichita Eagle reports that fireworks sales in the city start Wednesday. Mayor Jeff Longwell says that the city is taking a more serious approach in assuring that people shoot off only legal fireworks.
Those who don't could face a $250 fine. Longwell says that in previous years the fine was $2,500, but the law was seldom if ever enforced.
This year, with the lower fine, he promises that violators will be ticketed.
