Maine DEA busts up drug lab in Portage Lake home, arrest 2

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it busted up a Portage Lake meth lab, where they say two people were manufacturing methamphetamine with a two-year-old child in their home.
Maine drug officials say this is the 27th meth lab discovered in the state this year. The Bangor Daily News reports a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the Tuesday afternoon bust.
The MDEA says they are both charged with aggravated unlawful operation of a meth lab and unlawful trafficking in methamphetamine. The meth lab charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
MDEA agents, along with members of the Maine State Police troopers and Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday.
