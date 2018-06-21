Official portrait of former Gov. John Lynch to be unveiled

The official portrait of one of New Hampshire's longest-serving governors is being unveiled at the Statehouse.
Democrat John Lynch was elected in 2004 and was the first governor in nearly 200 years to serve four terms. After deciding not to seek a fifth term, he went on to become a professor at the Tuck Center for Global Business and Government at Dartmouth College.
Though they hang in the Statehouse, no state money is used for portraits of governors. Instead, friends and supporters raise money to commission the paintings.
Lynch's portrait will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Friday.
