House passes 'equal pay' bill panned by female lawmakers

Rhode Island lawmakers voted Thursday to pass a revised version of its "equal pay" bill that workers' advocates and some female lawmakers criticized as ineffective or a step backward.
The House voted 66-9 to pass the bill. It now moves to the Senate, which passed a version in April that supporters say went further than the House proposal.
The bill is designed to strengthen protections against wage disparities based on gender, race or color. Workers' advocates and several women in the House said the new version would actually weaken them.
"As a black woman in America and a black woman in Providence, I am deeply troubled by this bill," said Democratic Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, a co-sponsor of the original legislation. "I am deeply troubled because we're going back decades in pay equity."
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said the bill represented a compromise that extends equal pay protections without burdening businesses.
"You have to have balance," Mattiello said after the vote. "The business community was very, very, very concerned."
The new bill replaces the words "comparable work" with "equal work." Several female sponsors expressed concern about that change.
The Working Families Party said the "equal work" standard "has proven ineffective as it requires work to be exactly the same."
Mattiello said the original version had ambiguous language that could lead to frivolous lawsuits.
Female lawmakers said the bill also set a fine for companies who violate the law at $100, which they argued was half the fine under a 1956 law.
Democratic Rep. Susan Donovan, the lead sponsor, said portions of the bill concerned her, but she believed it was a good compromise.
"We had to start somewhere," Donovan said. "The business community needs to support this and women need to support this."
Other female lawmakers rose in support of the bill. Deputy House Speaker Charlene Lima said it advanced the cause.
"We may not have the whole enchilada here today, but we're moving forward," Lima said.
Rep. Moira Walsh, a Democrat, praised Donovan's efforts in raising the issue this session, but voted against the bill.
"I'm disappointed that this bill is not as incredible as her original bill," Walsh said.
Greg Pare, a spokesman for the Senate, said the legislation was significantly changed and will have to be reviewed. Lawmakers are hoping to end their legislative session Friday.
