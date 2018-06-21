13 teacher prep programs pass New Mexico grading system

Preliminary grades show thirteen teacher preparation programs in the state under evaluation from the New Mexico Public Education Department received mostly passing grades.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 10 public two- and four-year colleges, two private universities and an alternative online license program were evaluated for their recruitment efforts; the number, quality and diversity of students who complete its program; whether students are hired after graduation and stay employed; and graduates' performance in the classroom.
According to grades released this week, most programs received B's and C's.
None of the programs received A's or F's.
The private University of the Southwest in Hobbs received the only D.
A New Mexico State University official says many of the factors the grading system looks at are outside a college's control.
Comments