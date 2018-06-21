Governor adds third Michigan county to disaster declaration

A third county in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been added to the state's disaster declaration following severe flooding.
Gov. Rick Snyder on Thursday included Gogebic County in the declaration. Houghton and Menominee counties initially were named in the declaration that makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.
Houghton and Menominee declared local states of emergency on Sunday. Gogebic County made its local declaration Monday.
Heavy weekend rains swelled waterways that washed away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents used boats to get around.
Michigan's National Guard has deployed about 70 soldiers and heavy equipment, including trucks, bulldozers, front-end loaders and excavators to the areas affected by the flooding to help remove debris and repair roads.
