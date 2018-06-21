Primary runoff: South Carolina governor returns to his roots

In 1984, after a lackluster debate performance, President Ronald Reagan's advisers said he'd been "brutalized" by a laborious briefing process that swamped the candidate with facts and figures. Thereafter they determined to "let Ronald Reagan be Ronald Reagan," and in the next debate, the Reagan wit and charm that had drawn voters to the former actor turned his re-election bid around.
According to South Carolina political experts, lessons from history are perhaps being applied in the Republican primary runoff for governor, with voters deciding next week who will represent the party on ballots this fall.
On Wednesday night, Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren met for their only debate before voters decide Tuesday which of them will represent the GOP on gubernatorial ballots in November. Warren, a mortgage company founder and former Marine who never before sought political office, stressed his status as a political outsider not immersed in any corruption he sees as apparent in state government.
McMaster, however, let shine his softer side, like in lauding the stress-relieving qualities of his beloved bulldog, Little Mac, while still reminding voters in this conservative state of his endorsement from President Donald Trump and extolling his accomplishments as governor. That, combined with several one-liners and an upbeat, jovial attitude, awoke the crowd at an event that's usually quiet and reserved.
"I love that dog," McMaster said, breaking into a wide grin. "He is a stress reliever. He's better than squeezing those little balls."
It was, as College of Charleston political scientist Gibbs Knotts said, part of the persona that's been missing since January 2017, when then-Lt. Gov. McMaster became governor after Nikki Haley left to become U.N. Ambassador. The McMaster since that time, Knotts said, has understandably been occupied with the business of governing, perhaps losing some of the personable side his supporters have come to expect.
"He was relaxed, he was folksy, he was funny," Knotts said, adding that the McMaster on Wednesday night's debate stage hearkened back to some of his successful campaigns past. "But," he added, "I think he didn't run away from having political experience."
Ever since Haley's departure, McMaster has essentially been campaigning for his first full term in office as governor, with former state agency head Catherine Templeton officially entering the race shortly thereafter. McMaster avoided early onstage confrontations with Templeton and his three other GOP challengers, only debating twice before the June 12 primary election. Receiving the most votes in that contest, McMaster fell short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff, necessitating next week's matchup with Warren.
A fixture in South Carolina's Republican circles for decades, McMaster led the state's GOP and served two terms as attorney general. During his successful 2014 run for lieutenant governor, McMaster prominently featured both Reagan — whom McMaster served as South Carolina's U.S. Attorney — and McMaster's previous bulldog, Boots, who became a regular in his office after the election.
Trump has endorsed McMaster and intends to campaign for him in the state Monday, just hours before the polls open. Given such a boost from a president wildly popular in South Carolina, Winthrop University political scientist Scott Huffmon said that McMaster, realizing he still hadn't won the primary outright, needed to return to his roots.
"Somebody who had the imprimatur of Trump, who literally had Trump's blessing in a state where Republicans approve of Trump at the above-80-percent level, and he still didn't win the primary outright, that probably let him know that he needed to downshift into gear," Huffmon said.

