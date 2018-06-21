Man shot by Mesa police released from hospital, charged

A Mesa man shot by police has been released from the hospital and is facing multiple charges.
The Arizona Republic reports police encountered the 18-year-old man Tuesday after a woman reported that she had been robbed.
Mesa police Detective Nik Rasheta says two officers followed the suspects' vehicle into a neighborhood.
Officers found the man away from the car.
Rasheta says the man pointed a gun toward an officer, which prompted the officer to fire his gun, striking the man in the arm.
Court records say the man told an unidentified woman who was arrested along with him that he did not want to go back to jail and "would fire a gun at police trying to arrest him."
