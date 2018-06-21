Shaheen, Hassan question new Trump border policy

New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation says President Donald Trump's executive order ending the policy of separating families fails to protect those children who were already taken from their parents at the border.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say the order does not provide a solution for the children and parents who remain separated. Shaheen says it is a violation of the law, leaving children indefinitely in detention centers.
Rep. Carol Shea-Porter also says the executive order will harm children by indefinitely imprisoning them in abandoned facilities and tent cities in the Texas heat.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster, who plans to travel to Texas Friday to observe conditions on the border, also denounced the order. She says it does not resolve the situation for families seeking asylum.
