Sununu to announce action on death penalty repeal bill

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to announce whether he will veto a bill abolishing New Hampshire's death penalty as he promised earlier in the year.
Both the House and Senate passed a bill repealing the state's capital punishment law, but Sununu has said he sides with crime victims and law enforcement who support keeping it. He is making his announcement Thursday.
The narrowly-drawn law covers the murders of police officers and judges, or killings during kidnappings, robberies or rape.
The repeal bill would not apply to the state's only inmate on death row — Michael Addison, who killed a Manchester police officer in 2006. Critics argue courts may see it differently.
New Hampshire hasn't executed anyone since 1939.
