Judge to rule whether to free on bond killer of 2 officers

A Cook County judge says he will rule Friday on whether to release on bond a man convicted in the 1982 deaths of two Chicago police officers.
Judge William Hooks tossed out Jackie Wilson's confession that he fatally shot Officers Richard O'Brien and William Fahey and ordered a new trial. Wilson had been serving a life sentence in prison.
The 57-year-old Wilson alleged former police Cmdr. Jon Burge and his subordinates tortured him into confessing to the shootings.
During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors argued Wilson should be kept in jail, saying he teamed up with his now-deceased brother, Andrew, to shoot the officers during a traffic stop. Defense attorneys argued Wilson was innocent and posed no danger to the community.
Prosecutors conceded they were unsure if any of the witnesses in Wilson's two previous trials were still alive. They say they do have Andrew Wilson's videotaped confession.
