State officials approve $10 million for school safety funds

State officials in New Hampshire have approved an additional $10 million for school "hardening" projects, meant to better fill gaps in school security.
State Homeland Security Director Perry Plummer said the Wednesday decision brings the total school-safety funding to $30 million that is being disbursed to 90 percent of New Hampshire's public schools. Foster's Daily Democrat reports schools are eligible to apply for security funding after undergoing an assessment with local first responders.
Plummer says he believes New Hampshire's schools are some of the safest in the nation. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that the grant will ensure critical investments for schools along the Seacoast region.
Comments