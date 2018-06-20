3 Democrats running for Michigan governor hold 1st debate

The three Democrats running for Michigan governor met for their first televised debate Wednesday night, with two decrying corporate financial influence on state politics while a third — who accepts such campaign donations — refused to be pulled into the criticism while casting herself as a bipartisan problem-solver.
Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, businessman Shri Thanedar and ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed answered questions about how to address high auto insurance premiums, crumbling roads, Flint's water crisis and other issues in the hourlong debate hosted by WOOD-TV and the Michigan Democratic Party.
El-Sayed, who is declining corporate money, said 2016 independent presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed "us a way forward that didn't force us to take money from the corporations, didn't force us into a position where we've got to sell our soul so they buy off our policy." The wealthy Thanedar, who is self-funding his campaign, criticized a "pay for play" culture in Lansing, where he said politicians who take money from lobbyists and corporations pay them back after they are elected.
Whitmer said she is focused on the future and declined to respond to El-Sayed's repeated mentions of her taking money from the PAC for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, where her father was CEO. When Republican Gov. Rick Snyder embraced expanding Medicaid under the Obama-era federal health care law, she said, "I didn't just go off to my partisan corner and cross my arms. I didn't come up with a list of demands. I just went to work because I know that even though his party controlled the House and the Senate, he wasn't going to be able to get it done without my help. We delivered health care to 680,000 people in our state."
The candidates will meet for a second televised debate in July, before the Aug. 7 primary election.
