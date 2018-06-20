Man shot and killed by Redmond police identified

A man shot to death by police in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland has been identified as 40-year-old Marcelo Castellano.
The Seattle Times reports Castellano was shot by officers and died from multiple gunshot wounds on June 14 outside a Safeway grocery store, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
The shooting is under investigation by Kirkland police.
Castellano was fueling his pickup when officers attempted to take him into custody, and shots were fired.
Kirkland police said the man had a gun, but did not specify where the weapon was located or whether he had reached for it.
Kirkland police Capt. Mike St. Jean said Wednesday the Redmond police officers who shot Castellano were investigating Castellano for drug crimes and had probable cause for his arrest.
The officers involved haven't been identified.
