North Carolina editorial roundup

June 19
The Charlotte Observer on a study over Americans' attitudes about news:
When it comes to news, Americans are trying to sip from a fire hose, and they're not liking being sprayed in the face. This is discouraging to those of us who think democracy works best when people know what's going on.
The Pew Research Center surveyed 5,035 Americans on their attitudes about news. They were asked: "Which of the following statements comes closer to your view: I am worn out by the amount of news there is these days; or I like the amount of news there is these days."
Nearly 7 in 10 (68 percent) said they are worn out by the amount of news. The numbers varied some among different groups, but pretty much everyone is bushed. News fatigue plagued a majority of Republicans, Democrats, blacks, whites, men, women, young, old, highly educated, less educated, those who follow the news closely and those who don't.
And really, who can blame them? Thanks largely to our technology and our president, the news never stops. News used to come in the morning paper and on the evening news. Now we are bombarded, on Twitter, on Facebook, on Google, in email blasts, on talk radio, on websites that tell us what we want to hear and websites that tell us what we refuse to hear. We are alerted to news on our phones, our tablets, even our watches. We hear it from journalists and celebrities and talking heads and directly from the president, who has sent 38,000 tweets to his 53 million followers at all hours of the day and night.
So we get it. It's a lot. All we can say is: Toughen up. America needs you to be paying attention. From the City Council to the White House, from churches to universities to corporations, this country is better off with media casting a close eye on people and institutions and the public caring and reacting. We don't like where things are sure to go if millions of Americans turn off the news because they're simply overwhelmed by it.
Granted, the news media could do some things better, and these survey results should prompt a bit of self-examination. Other studies have found, for example, that readers and viewers appreciate occasional good news mixed in with the bad.
But it's not primarily about disdain for the media. The Pew poll found that 75 percent of respondents think the national media are doing very well or fairly well at keeping folks informed of the news and only 4 percent thought they are doing not at all well.
It's more about the times we live in, when anyone with a smartphone can be a mass communicator. But it's that very environment that begs for strong and vigilant news outlets to try to bring some reason to the noise. With everything going on today and with so much at stake, Americans can't afford to tune out now.
June 19
Winston-Salem Journal on summer heat:
Anyone who says "Hot enough for ya?" this week should be fined. It's plenty hot enough, thank you.
And although the late spring has been relatively mild, with bearable temperatures for outdoor excursions, this week is truly bringing the heat. The National Weather Service is forecasting dangerously hot weather conditions this week, the Journal's Fran Daniel reported Monday. Temperatures in the Triad will be in the mid-90s with a heat index — which is a combination of humidity and the air temperature — of 100 or more.
"Our warmest days are probably going to be Tuesday into Thursday," Brandon Dunstan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, told the Journal.
That means that everyone should take precautions, even people who live and work in air-conditioned buildings. We still have to get from one place to another.
Summer begins officially on Thursday, and it's usually a happy season in our region. With our lush parks and trails, sports and recreation invite us to linger outside, where the sunshine can feel nourishing and promote vitamin D production to chase away the winter blues. Some of us luxuriate in the heat, indulging in iced beverages and/or ice cream as well as activities with friends. Summer is made for music festivals and watermelon.
But along with dangerous ozone levels, the high temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat strokes or other heat illnesses — especially when hot and humid days run together, like they're doing this week. "It should be noted (that) when you have consecutive days like that it certainly can take a toll, especially when we have such warm overnight lows, probably in the low or even middle 70s," Dunstan told the Journal.
So it's important to take precautions — and take the advice of the National Weather Service: Drink plenty of water, especially when working or exercising outside — even if you don't feel like you need it. Keep an eye on the temperature and stay cool when the temperature hits 85 degrees or the heat index hits 90 degrees. Know the warning signs for heat illness: cramping, rapid pulse, heavy sweating, hot red skin, dizziness, confusion, nausea and vomiting. And avoid overexertion, especially between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Take hourly breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.
Some will be struggling through the summer without the benefit of air conditioners or fans because of their financial circumstances. But they don't have to. Organizations such as the Salvation Army accept donations of working air conditioners to help everyone get through the summer in a healthy fashion.
A donation to help beat the heat is a worthy cause.
June 20
The Fayetteville Observer on the U.S. Supreme Court considering lawsuits challenging gerrymandering:
The U.S. Supreme Court recently considered two major cases that might have settled whether majority political parties have a nearly unlimited right to draw voting districts that favor their candidates. The lawsuits to challenge gerrymandering were brought against Republicans in Wisconsin and Democrats in Maryland.
The Wisconsin decision in particular was expected to have implications on the gerrymandering fight here in North Carolina, where Democrats and voting rights activists say the GOP majority in the N.C. General Assembly has gone too far.
But the Supreme Court justices punted. They did not address the core issue of gerrymandering. Instead, they sided with the defendants, because they said the plaintiffs in the Wisconsin case did not have sufficient standing to sue, and the plaintiffs in Maryland waited too long to issue a legal challenge.
The decision was disappointing. Americans deserve to know whether the parties are playing fair under the U.S. Constitution.
But there is a bright side: Legal experts believe voting rights advocates will get another chance, as soon as the court's next term in 2019. The losing side of the 5-4 decision, which came down Monday, sought to make sure of that. The four justices in their dissenting opinion lay out for potential plaintiffs what The New York Times called a "detailed road map for how such claims could be framed and presented."
The newspaper quoted Justice Elena Kagan, an appointee of President Obama, who wrote, "The need for judicial review is at its most urgent in these cases. For here, politicians' incentives conflict with voters' interests, leaving citizens without any political remedy for their constitutional harms."
Many court-watchers believe the next such test case could come from North Carolina, namely Common Cause v. Rucho. Jane Pinsky, of the North Carolina Coalition for Lobbying and Government Reform, said "the North Carolina case might just be the set of facts and legal theories the court needs to set a clear, constitutional standard that will end partisan gerrymandering."
A story in Raleigh's News & Observer calls the North Carolina case the "next in the queue" to be considered by the Supreme Court on gerrymandering. The High Court could make a decision public as soon as Monday on whether to hear full arguments in the case in its next term, according to Politico.
In the Common Cause case, plaintiffs challenged the congressional maps drawn by state legislators in 2016. Those maps were already do-overs after courts had struck down earlier versions. In March 2017, a three-judge panel combined the Common Cause case with one brought by the League of Women Voters against N.C. State Sen. Bob Rucho, one of the districts' architects. The defendants wanted the court to hold off on a decision until after the Wisconsin and Maryland cases were decided, because those rulings would likely impact North Carolina. The panel denied that request and in January, stuck down the 2016 districts as unconstitutional. The case is currently on appeal.
Gerrymandering is not new. But sophisticated computer software has been brought into the process that allow lawmakers in the majority to slice up districts in ways not imagined by previous generations of pols cutting deals in smoky back rooms. The result is often representation that is out of whack. In North Carolina, for example, the popular vote for U.S. House seats in 2016 was 53 percent Republican to 47 percent Democrat. But the delegation representing the state in Washington is 10 Republicans to three Democrats. Republican Rep. David Lewis, who is Rucho's counterpart in the N.C. House, infamously said the only reason it's not 11-2 is that he didn't think it was possible.
Such naked partisanship may be good for him and his party, but is it good for democracy? The U.S. Supreme Court did not decide this week. But a decision will come one day.
