Family separation issue tests Heitkamp, Cramer

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and her Republican rival, Rep. Kevin Cramer, agree there's a need for compassion for children separated from their families at the southern border.
But there are some differences in the stances of the candidates in the Senate race that could be critical to control of the chamber.
Heitkamp in recent days has focused more on the human element in her statements, while Cramer has spotlighted the need for immigration reform and border security.
University of North Dakota's political science expert Mark Jendrysik (jehn-DRY'-sihk) says both candidates are "trying to thread the needle" on the issue.
Voters are listening. Fargo retired nurse David Gausman says the border issue has cemented his vote for Heitkamp. But Fargo resident Rob Olson believes Cramer would do a better job strengthening the borders.
