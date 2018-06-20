Maine GOP governor backs independent in congressional race

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has come out in support of a candidate in the 1st Congressional District race, and it's not the GOP candidate.
LePage said Tuesday that Democrat-turned-independent Marty Grohman "is what Maine needs." He called him a "good man" who's in politics "for the right reasons."
Grohman, a state lawmaker and businessman from Biddeford, hopes to unseat Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree. Also in the race is GOP candidate Mark Holbrook, of Brunswick.
Democrats wasted no time in responding to the governor's comment.
Maine Democratic Chairman Phil Bartlett said voters in the district will favor Pingree over a candidate he accused of helping Republicans roll back the minimum wage and supporting tax giveaways for the wealthy and for corporations.
