LAPD releases first body-cam footage after in-custody death

This May 6, 2018 image from video from a police body camera, provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows officers interacting with Jose Chavez, before he died in custody. The release of the video Wednesday, June 20, 2018, marks the first time the department has voluntarily released body camera footage to the media. It follows a policy change requiring the release of video from "critical incidents" within 45 days. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)