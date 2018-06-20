Woman pleads not guilty in federal child abuse case

A St. Francis woman indicted by a federal grand jury for child abuse and assault with a weapon has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Tara Red Kettle appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno Monday to enter her plea.
The indictment accuses Red Kettle of abusing a child younger than seven on April 6, 2018. The FBI investigated the case on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Todd County.
A trial date has not been set. She is in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
