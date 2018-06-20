North Dakota House candidate faces misdemeanor charge

A North Dakota House candidate is facing a misdemeanor criminal charge for allegedly publishing inaccurate information about an opponent.
The charge against Republican District 47 candidate Duane Sand carries a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.
Sand lost the primary election last week to incumbent Reps. George Keiser and Larry Klemin. Keiser filed a police report against Sand on May 29, alleging a flier sent from Sand's headquarters in Bismarck misstated a vote he cast in 2013 and violated state law.
Sand ran an apology ad in The Bismarck Tribune June 3, saying he had misstated Keiser's vote on the bill.
Sand told the newspaper in an interview that he wasn't aware of the criminal charge but that it was Keiser's right to pursue the case.
