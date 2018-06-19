Seattle mayor to join family separation protest at border

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will travel to Texas to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that is forcibly separating children from their parents at the border with Mexico.
KING-TV reports Durkan will visit a federal shelter for separated children in Tornillo, Texas on Thursday with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Earlier this month, Durkan introduced a resolution condemning the immigration crackdown at the Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Boston. Her office says the resolution passed unanimously.
Also on Tuesday, Durkan joined dozens of former U.S. attorneys in calling on U.S. Department of Justice Secretary Jeff Sessions to end the systematic separation of families at the border.
The government has faced withering critiques over images of children in cages inside U.S. Border Patrol processing stations.
