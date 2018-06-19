One-time rivals talk unity in race for California governor

California's Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, is joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at a news conference at Homeboy Industries on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in downtown Los Angeles. As rival Democratic candidates for governor, Newsom and Villaraigosa spent months talking about their differences. With the race behind them, they can't stop trading compliments as Newsom begins a fall campaign against Republican John Cox. Richard Vogel AP Photo