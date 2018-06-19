Oregon Supreme Court OKs language in gun control proposal

Oregon's highest court certified the language of a gun control proposal aimed for the November ballot.
The Oregon Supreme Court announced the certification Monday, meaning supporters of the proposal can start collecting signatures. To qualify for the ballot, petitioners must obtain more than 88,000 valid ones by July 6.
Named "Oregonians for Safe Gun Storage and Reporting Lost/Stolen Firearms," the proposal would require gun owners to secure their weapons with trigger locks or other mechanisms when they aren't in use or being carried. Violators of the law could face fines of up to $2,000 and would be liable for any injury caused by an unlawfully unlocked weapon, excluding self-defense situations.
Among the chief petitioners are Jenna Yuille and Paul Kemp, relatives of the two people killed by a gunman at Clackamas Town Center in December 2012. The shooter had stolen an unsecured AR-15 rifle from a friend.
The petition had been on hold after opponents with the National Rifle Association, Oregon Firearms Federation and other groups challenged its ballot language to the high court.
"We thank the court for their quick action, affirming the attorney general correctly titled our measure," Jake Weigler, a campaign spokesman, told Oregon Public Broadcasting . "We are disappointed the gun lobby attempted to run out most of the clock to keep voters from considering this measure. We are working quickly to determine if we see a path to qualify it for the ballot."
The petition is one of two gun-control proposals that could appear on the fall ballot. The other would restrict the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state.
Pro-gun groups have also appealed ballot language for that petition to the Oregon Supreme Court.
