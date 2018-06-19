New South Carolina law opens birth records to adult adoptees

FILE - This Sept. 24, 2014 file photo shows Carl and Mary Brown, founders of the South Carolina Foster Parent Association, who were recently given the congressional Angels in Adoption honor, recognizing people who have made extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of families. The Browns have been married 58 years and fostered more than 200 children, adopted six in addition to raising their three biological children. Carl said he supported the new South Carolina Birth Certificate Act and said many of his foster children at some point in their life wanted to know from where they came and who they are. The new South Carolina law will allow children adopted in the state to see their sealed birth certificates after they turn 18 with written consent from their birth parents. The State via AP Tim Dominick