Kirkpatrick wins suit that tried to kick her off ballot

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. A judge has ruled Tuesday, June 19, 2018, congressional candidate Kirkpatrick can appear on the Aug. 28 primary ballot even though her residency information was incorrectly stated on some her campaign documents. A lawsuit funded by one of Kirkpatrick's opponents sought to kick her off the ballot. Matt York, File AP Photo