This March 19, 2018 photo shows the Falls Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. City leaders are recommending a designated viewing area and more railings to improve safety at Falls Park following the drowning of a 5-year-old girl there in March. How to improve safety at the city's signature tour attraction has long been a difficult challenge. The Argus Leader via AP Briana Sanchez
Sioux Falls mayor suggests park safety upgrades after review

The Associated Press

June 19, 2018 09:56 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Sioux Falls officials are proposing a designated viewing area and other safety improvements at a park where a 5-year-old drowned three months ago.

The Argus Leader reports that Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken recommends Falls Park implement viewing platforms, railings, additional safety assessments and more safety signage at park entrances. The move follows a review of the safety protocols in place when a child died in March after falling into the Big Sioux River.

The review estimates that the viewing platforms and railings could be constructed this year and cost about $300,000.

T.J. Nelson is the mayor's deputy chief of staff. He says the administration will recommend using surplus money from the 2017 budget to begin the safety enhancements.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department will brief City Council on the review Tuesday.

