Sioux Falls mayor suggests park safety upgrades after review

Sioux Falls officials are proposing a designated viewing area and other safety improvements at a park where a 5-year-old drowned three months ago.
The Argus Leader reports that Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken recommends Falls Park implement viewing platforms, railings, additional safety assessments and more safety signage at park entrances. The move follows a review of the safety protocols in place when a child died in March after falling into the Big Sioux River.
The review estimates that the viewing platforms and railings could be constructed this year and cost about $300,000.
T.J. Nelson is the mayor's deputy chief of staff. He says the administration will recommend using surplus money from the 2017 budget to begin the safety enhancements.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department will brief City Council on the review Tuesday.
