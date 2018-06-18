The Latest: Judge mulls bid to keep Kirkpatrick off ballot

The Latest on a legal challenge aimed at keeping congressional candidate Ann Kirkpatrick's name off the Aug. 28 Democratic primary ballot (all times local):
4:51 p.m.
A judge is mulling whether to keep Congressional District 2 candidate Ann Kirkpatrick off the ballot in a lawsuit that accuses her of giving false information in election records about where she lives.
Three voters seeking to keep the Democrat's name off the ballot argue she falsely stated in records that she lived in a Tucson apartment, when she actually resides in a condo in Phoenix.
The lawsuit doesn't challenge Kirkpatrick's residency.
As a congressional candidate, she is required to live in Arizona but doesn't have to reside within the district.
Instead, the lawsuit alleges Kirkpatrick provided false information.
Kirkpatrick's lawyers say their client has lived in Tucson since April 2017 and occasionally spends time at their Phoenix condo.
9:52 p.m.
A hearing is scheduled in a challenge of the home addresses listed by Congressional District 2 candidate Ann Kirkpatrick on her nominating petitions.
The hearing Monday stems from a lawsuit by three voters who allege that Kirkpatrick lives in downtown Phoenix, even though she listed two Tucson addresses on her nominating documents.
The lawsuit seeks to bar Kirkpatrick from appearing on the ballot for the Democratic primary in late August.
The Kirkpatrick campaign has called the lawsuit's claims baseless.
Kirkpatrick is a former member of Congress.
She gave up her seat representing northeastern Arizona in 2016 to make an unsuccessful challenge to Republican Sen. John McCain.
The 2nd District includes part of the Tucson area as well as Cochise County in the state's southeastern corner.
