Records: Trump Tower failed to follow fish protection rules

In this Nov. 8, 2013 file photo, boats move along the Chicago River near the Trump International Hotel and Tower, center, in Chicago. The Trump Tower is among the largest users of water from the Chicago River, but records show it has never met Environmental Protection Agency rules for protecting fish. City records indicate the skyscraper siphons nearly 20 million gallons a day for its cooling systems. Regulations limit the number of fish that can be trapped or killed during that processes. Records show Trump Tower has failed to document it followed those rules. Kiichiro Sato File AP Photo