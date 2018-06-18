Funerals Thursday for Kansas deputies killed in line of duty

This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injuries suffered when an inmate who was being transported in Kansas City overpowered the two officers and shot them on Friday, June 15, 2018. The inmate was also shot during the confrontation, his condition was not known. Investigators said the inmate may have grabbed a weapon from one of the deputies during a struggle after he got out of a van late Friday morning. (Kansas City Kansas police department via AP)