Maryland Democratic primary has 2 black candidates leading

FILE - In this June 7, 2018 file photo, former Gov. Martin O'Malley, front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, right, for governor of Maryland, in Annapolis, Md. With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland’s first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state’s changing demographics and the party’s efforts to harness the energy of an increasingly diverse electorate around the country. Recent polls show former NAACP President Ben Jealous and Baker are leading in a close and crowded primary. Brian Witte, File AP Photo