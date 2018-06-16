West Virginia to open Sen. Jennings Randolph collection

West Virginia is unveiling the Sen. Jennings Randolph collection, featuring almost 900 boxes of correspondence, photographs and other materials that document his long political career.
A public ceremony will take place Wednesday at the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center on the state Capitol complex. It will feature prominent speakers, an online exhibit, a review of the collection finding aid, and a small exhibit of items and dozens of photographs to view.
Frank Randolph, Jennings Randolph's younger son, and Brian Randolph, the senator's grandson, will attend.
A Salem, West Virginia native, Randolph spent two and a half decades in the U.S. Senate after winning a special election in 1958.
He's best known for securing passage of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
