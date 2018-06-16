FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, Illinois Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Legislation aimed at curbing gun violence, some of which wouldn't have stood a chance just a few years ago, won approval in the Illinois General Assembly this spring amid scrambling to answer what seem to be ever-increasing instances of mass shootings. Harmon, the Senate sponsor of the legislation, has worked on the plan for years as a means of cutting back on the number of guns sold to straw purchasers who transfer them to criminals.
Bipartisan work yields gun bills, fate rests with Rauner

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer

June 16, 2018 10:34 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Three major pieces of legislation aimed at curbing gun violence won approval this spring in answer to seemingly ever-increasing mass shootings.

There's a plan overwhelmingly endorsed by the General Assembly for licensing firearms dealers to try to put a dent in illegal gun purchases.

There's a proposed expanded waiting period for delivery of all guns. Current law requires a 72-hour wait for handguns and 24 hours for long guns. The bill would require a 72-hour wait for all guns.

And a plan to allow family members to ask a judge to take away weapons from dangerous people was approved.

Only the waiting period bill has been sent to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner so far.

A spokeswoman says Rauner wants lawmakers to adopt a "comprehensive" plan, including restoring the death penalty.

