Deadwood gets wildfire planning recommendations

Deadwood officials are hoping a planning document will better prepare them for when the next wildfire nears the city.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Deadwood officials received recommendations last month from Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire, a grant program helping communities prepare for wildfires.
The report says the Black Hills ecosystem is mostly a fire-dependent landscape with frequent and significant fire occurrence. The area has long experienced notable fire activity, with Deadwood being directly affected by fires in 1959 and 2002.
The program recommends a plan identifying key community roles required to continue all levels of critical government and non-government services during and immediately after a wildfire. Such services include finances, utilities, health care and food supply.
The final planning document is expected to be completed next month.
