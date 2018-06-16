Gov. Cooper vetoes judicial district, election bills

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes of two bills add more uncertainty to already unusual state elections this fall for judges and in any races where new political parties want to field candidates.
Cooper said late Friday that he would block the measures. One adjusts many judicial election districts in Wake, Mecklenburg, Pender and New Hanover counties.
The other in part would prevent the Green and Constitution parties this year from nominating for the November ballot any losing candidate in primaries for the same office. The new parties didn't participate in last month's primaries and are holding nominating conventions.
Republicans are expected to attempt to override the vetoes next week.
Redrawn judicial districts create new candidacy residency requirements in play for this fall. Filing for judicial seats begins statewide Monday.
Comments