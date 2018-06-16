Merkley, Wyden to visit Oregon prison housing immigrants

Democratic members of Oregon's congressional delegation plan to visit a federal prison in Oregon where immigrants from Latin America have been transferred and an attorney seeking to represent the immigrants says they have been denied access to lawyers.
Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer say they'll visit the facility in Sheridan, Oregon, Saturday afternoon.
Around 120 immigrants from Mexico and Central America are reportedly being held at the prison, located 20 miles northwest of Salem, the state capital. The administration is sending more than 1,600 immigrants — including some parents whose children were taken away from them by U.S. officials — to federal prisons because of lack of space in other jails.
Authorities say the immigrants entered the United States illegally.
