Fargo police chief wonders why convicted killer was released

A North Dakota police chief is questioning a magistrate judge's decision to allow a convicted killer who walked away from a halfway house to be released from jail.
Authorities say 29-year-old Sean Schroeder, of Dunseith, left Centre, Inc. in Fargo Wednesday. Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd tells KFGO radio that Schroeder is "dangerous and violent" and "for some reason" was granted a two-week furlough from jail.
Schroeder pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the brutal 2017 beating death of Chad Warren in Dunseith.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal granted Schroeder's request in order to obtain a psychiatric evaluation. The government did not object to the request.
Senechal's office did not respond to a phone message seeking comment. U.S. Attorney Chris Myers says Schroeder "will wish" he had not fled.
