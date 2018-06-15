The Latest: Democrats choose auditor, treasurer candidates

The Latest on South Dakota Democrats' state convention (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
South Dakota Democrats have selected former legislative candidate Tom Cool to run for state auditor and party communications director Aaron Matson to run for state treasurer.
Delegates at the party's state convention on Friday also chose candidates for several other offices. On the Republican side, current state Treasurer Rich Sattgast is running for auditor and Josh Haeder is seeking the state treasurer job.
The GOP is set to choose their candidates for the offices at a convention later in June.
___
4:15 p.m.
Democrats in South Dakota have nominated a former Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council member to run for the state Public Utilities Commission.
Delegates at the state Democratic Party's convention chose 39-year-old Wayne Frederick, a Rosebud Sioux member, as their candidate for the commission on Friday. The Todd County resident beat party activist John Schmidt, of Woonsocket, for the nomination.
Frederick says he would stand up for landowners' rights and natural resources.
Commission chairwoman Kristie Fiegen, a Republican, has announced a re-election bid. Republicans are set to formally choose their candidate at a state party convention later in June.
___
3 p.m.
South Dakota Democrats have chosen former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler as their candidate for state attorney general in November.
The attorney general contest Friday was the main event for delegates at the Democrats' state party convention. Seiler triumphed over Tatewin Means, a former Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney general.
Seiler emphasized his experience and dominated in fundraising. The 71-year-old Seiler was South Dakota's U.S. attorney from 2015 through 2017.
Means could have been the first Native American woman in the country to hold the post. She had touted that she was the only candidate in the race who was previously an attorney general.
Republicans will choose their attorney general candidate at a state party convention later in June.
___
2:50 p.m.
South Dakota Democrats have nominated a Beresford real estate agent to be the commissioner of School and Public Lands.
Delegates at the party's state convention on Friday chose Woody Houser to be the party's candidate for the post. Houser says he would lead the office with "transparency and honesty."
The current commissioner is Ryan Brunner, a Republican. The GOP is set to choose their candidate for the office at a convention later in June.
___
9:25 a.m.
South Dakota Democrats are gathering for their state party convention to choose candidates for attorney general and other offices.
The attorney general contest set to be decided Friday is the main event for delegates at the Sioux Falls convention. Former Oglala Sioux Tribe Attorney General Tatewin Means is campaigning against past South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler for the party's nomination.
Democratic Party Chairwoman Ann Tornberg says there's also set to be a contest for Public Utilities Commission. Democratic governor hopeful Billie Sutton didn't draw a challenger from within the party and avoided the June 5 primary in his race.
Sutton has chosen as his running mate Sioux Falls businesswoman Michelle Lavallee, whom delegates are expected to affirm at the convention.
Republicans will have a convention later in June.
