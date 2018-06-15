In this March 1, 2018, photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a state Capitol news conference in Little Rock. In an appearance before the state Bar Association in Hot Springs, Ark., on Friday, June 15, 2018, Hutchinson said he supported tougher ethics rules for state legislators, which include a nephew, Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who has been implicated in a recent federal court case.
Hutchinson backs stronger ethics rules for state legislators

By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN Associated Press

June 15, 2018 02:46 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is backing stronger ethics rules for Arkansas lawmakers following a recent court case that implicated a nephew.

Senate leaders have proposed stripping indicted members of leadership posts, while a special panel would take up ethics complaints and consider sanctions. Hutchinson told members of the Arkansas Bar Association meeting in Hot Springs on Friday the House should consider a similar set of rules.

A lobbyist said in court documents this month that he had bribed "Arkansas Senator A." Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson's lawyer has said his client is "Senator A" but denied the lobbyist's claims.

Jeremy Hutchinson is a nephew of Gov. Hutchinson and has not been charged with a crime. The governor says he would not call for his nephew's resignation, saying any investigation must run its course.

