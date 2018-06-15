California Legislature may create new harassment unit

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, right, discusses the creation of a new investigative unit to focus on harassment complaints, while talking with reporters Friday, June 15, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Friedman and state Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, left, co-chairs of a legislative subcommittee looking into sexual harassment at the Capitol, outlined a draft proposal on how to improve the legislature's sexual misconduct policies after several lawmakers were accused of groping and other inappropriate acts. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo