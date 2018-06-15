Poll: 75 percent oppose smoking on New Jersey beaches

A new poll finds 75 percent of New Jerseyans oppose smoking on the state's public beaches.
The Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released Friday finds three quarters support a proposed ban to smoking and vaping on public beaches.
The state Legislature passed a bill last week to ban beach smoking. It's now on the desk of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
The bill allows towns to set aside designated smoking areas of up to 15 percent of the beach.
But the bill does not answer a key question that has snuffed out previous attempts to ban smoking on New Jersey's shores: Who will enforce it?
The poll of 926 adults was done from May 16-21. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
